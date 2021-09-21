Mama June’s boyfriend Geno Doak reportedly enters rehab following hospitalization
Mama June Shannon’s longtime boyfriend, Geno Doak, has reportedly entered a rehab facility in South Carolina following a brief hospitalization. TMZ contends that Doak was hospitalized in Fort Pierce, Florida earlier this month. While the cause of his hospital stay was not listed, staff supposedly referred him to a recovery center in South Carolina, with the reality star allegedly checking in on Monday.pagesix.com
