Mama June’s boyfriend Geno Doak reportedly enters rehab following hospitalization

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMama June Shannon’s longtime boyfriend, Geno Doak, has reportedly entered a rehab facility in South Carolina following a brief hospitalization. TMZ contends that Doak was hospitalized in Fort Pierce, Florida earlier this month. While the cause of his hospital stay was not listed, staff supposedly referred him to a recovery center in South Carolina, with the reality star allegedly checking in on Monday.

Andrea Willis
5d ago

There are countless of people battling drug addiction! So called celebrities, are no exceptions! I know he is in one of the best rehabs in the country. I hope he takes advantage of the program that is being offered to him!

Cajun Gal
7d ago

Y'all really shouldn't take pictures, its not pleasant at all.

ain’t no sunshine
7d ago

I can’t see mama Junes eye are they opened or closed!Geno looks way to happy!

