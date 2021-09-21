Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 20:20:00 Expires: 2021-09-21 22:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Corozal; Morovis THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR COROZAL AND MOROVIS Moderate rainfall is still affecting this area. However, no flooding is being reported at this time. The flood advisory will be allowed to expire, but a new advisory may be issued at any time if conditions worsen.
Effective: 2021-09-29 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2021-09-29 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Accomack and northern Northampton Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Exmore, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exmore, Nassawadox, Willis Wharf, Wachapreague, Painter, Keller, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Wardtown, Franktown, Pungoteague and Quinby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Effective: 2021-09-29 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Accomack and northern Northampton Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Exmore, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exmore, Nassawadox, Willis Wharf, Wachapreague, Painter, Keller, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Wardtown, Franktown, Pungoteague and Quinby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Effective: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County and San Juan County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds will begin to relax Thursday morning, breezy conditions are still expected as a cold front moves through the area.
Effective: 2021-09-29 00:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Northampton County through 130 AM EDT At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nassawadox, or 10 miles northeast of Cape Charles, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastville, Machipongo and Birdsnest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Effective: 2021-09-29 01:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 12:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage during the middle of next week..
Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kimble; Mason The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kimble County in west central Texas Southwestern Mason County in west central Texas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from just east-northeast of Segovia on northeast into southwest Mason county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Segovia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Effective: 2021-09-28 22:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 11 PM this evening, as winds have decreased below advisory level. Although, a few locales may report gusts 35-40 mph for the next hour.
Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is likely with this storm and could lead to minor flooding of poor drainage areas. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Victoria and northern Goliad Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charco, or 9 miles west of Goliad, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Goliad, Schroeder, Weesatche, Weser, Ander and Charco. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 642. US Highway 59 between mile markers 662 and 676. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-09-28 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bastrop The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas Northern Guadalupe County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas South Central Travis County in south central Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Kyle, Seguin, Buda, Lockhart, Luling, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, McQueeney, Martindale, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Kingsbury, Niederwald, Staples, Fentress and Zorn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-09-29 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Comal County in south central Texas West Central Gonzales County in south central Texas Guadalupe County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, San Antonio Int Airport, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, McQueeney and Olmos Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has shown some rotation aloft. Warnings may be issued if this storm continues to intensify. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Victoria and extreme northeastern Goliad Counties through 245 AM CDT At 219 AM CDT, radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Weesatche, or near Yorktown, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fordtran, Schroeder, Ander, Mission Valley, Weesatche, Weser and Nursery. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 634. US Highway 77 between mile markers 560 and 562. US Highway 87 between mile markers 798 and 800. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-09-29 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Tavaputs Plateau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Mesa, southwestern Garfield, southwestern Rio Blanco, southeastern Uintah and northeastern Grand Counties through 1230 AM MDT At 1206 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 35 miles southwest of Rangely to 34 miles northwest of Grand Junction to 17 miles west of Fruita. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mack. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 227 and 231. Colorado 139 between mile markers 2 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-09-29 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas Northern Guadalupe County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas South Central Travis County in south central Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Kyle, Seguin, Buda, Lockhart, Luling, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, McQueeney, Martindale, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Kingsbury, Niederwald, Staples, Fentress and Zorn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Spokane Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Spokane County through 915 PM PDT At 842 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Spokane Valley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockford, Mica and Valleyford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-09-29 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog near river valleys and lakes will locally reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less this morning. If driving, be prepared for locally reduced visibility near zero within areas of fog. Use caution while driving by slowing down, allowing for extra spacing between vehicles, and using low-beam headlights.
Effective: 2021-09-30 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...First sub-freezing temperatures of the season expected across parts of Esmeralda and central Nye County tonight. Highest probability of reaching freezing will be within the Fish Lake Valley of western Esmeralda County where low temperatures will range from 28 to 32 degrees. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2021-09-29 16:58:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West and north facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Spokane Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Kootenai and east central Spokane Counties through 930 PM PDT At 905 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Liberty Lake, or 11 miles southeast of Spokane Valley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Kootenai and east central Spokane Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-09-29 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kerr; Real A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kerr and northeastern Real Counties through 345 AM CDT At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Kerr Wildlife Management Area, or 24 miles north of Leakey, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kerr Wildlife Management Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
