Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Tavaputs Plateau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Mesa, southwestern Garfield, southwestern Rio Blanco, southeastern Uintah and northeastern Grand Counties through 1230 AM MDT At 1206 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 35 miles southwest of Rangely to 34 miles northwest of Grand Junction to 17 miles west of Fruita. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mack. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 227 and 231. Colorado 139 between mile markers 2 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

