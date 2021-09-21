CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of three fighting for her life

By Rafael Sánchez
WRTV
 7 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Zach Carver is fully living out his wedding vows of standing by his wife for good times and bad times.

His wife, Autumn, has been in the hospital since August 27,

Zach and Autumn were high school sweethearts who celebrated their 9 th wedding anniversary on Sept. 15. They’ve been together for 19 years.

The couple has three young children, Harlow, 5, and Sadie, 3, plush their newest addition Baby Huxley.

Huxley is just three weeks old, and Autumn has yet to meet or hold her baby boy.

"They know they are loved very very much. That Mommy is going to do everything in her power along with Daddy by her side, and that we are going to take care of business and get to them as soon as we can," Zach told WRTV’s Rafael Sanchez.

Zach spends his days at his wife’s bedside, while the couple’s village helps take care of their three children.

"I kind of put myself in the bed where she is laying… I know she would be fighting, doing anything she could to bring me back home and I'm going to do the same for her."

After three miscarriages, the couple agreed to wait on the vaccine while Autumn carried baby Huxley.

Since she gave birth, she’s been fighting the virus. Autumn is now in need of a double-lung transplant, but they cannot move forward with that process until her health improves.

That's why the family is asking for prayers and positive thoughts.

"Autumn needs lots and lots of prayers. Where asking any good thoughts, good vibes. If you're a religious person pray. Her lungs need to heal that's the only thing wrong with her at this point. The rest of her body is super strong. Her lung was damaged with this infection. "

All Zach and his children want are for their wife and mother to be home, safe and healthy.

He’s been in talks with a number of medical centers and doctors across the country to get help for his wife, and he’s hoping that one of them will be able to provide the double-lung transplant for Autumn once she improves enough to go through the procedure.

He tells WRTV’s Rafael Sanchez that right now all he asks for is prayers and positive energy for his wife as she fights the battle of her life.

A family friend has set up an approved Go-Fund-Me page.

