Elementary school staffer placed on leave after wearing blackface to protest vaccine mandate

A n Oregon elementary school employee was placed on leave after wearing blackface to work, according to a statement from the school.

"Last Friday, one of our employees reported for work in Blackface. The employee was removed from the location, and HR has placed the employee on administrative leave," the statement read. "The administration of Newberg Public Schools condemns all expressions of racism."

"Each incident report is always taken seriously as we diligently follow our policies to investigate and take appropriate action," the statement continued.

The staff member, identified as “a special education assistant" at Mabel Rush Elementary School, called herself Rosa Parks after she darkened her face with iodine to protest vaccine mandates for school district employees, another staff member from the school told KOIN-TV .

The blackface incident took place not long after it was reported that a Newberg High School student was involved with a "slave trade" Snapchat group.

"We’ve seen some dehumanizing and deeply disturbing expressions of racism in recent days involving our district," said Superintendent of Newberg Public Schools Joe Morelock in a statement. "As always, our deepest concern is for the wellbeing of our students and our staff. Every day, we work toward building an environment where every student is welcomed and safe, and where there is absolutely no tolerance for racist or bullying behavior."

