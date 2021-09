End days by huddling with trusted coworkers. Take 10 minutes before we walk out the door to huddle with a couple of our coworkers to talk about the struggles from the day. This, in some way or another, allows you to leave your worries behind. Then share one thing you are all looking forward to when you go home. That way we are focusing on the positive when we leave and ready to embrace our loved ones when we return home.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO