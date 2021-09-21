Domestic violence hotline calls increased by 30% during pandemic, social services provider says
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Domestic violence hotline calls increased by 30% during the pandemic, according to a director at the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria. Frances Reyes, director of domestic violence family-centered services at the Center for Prevention of Abuse, said the center received more than 10,000 hotline calls in 2020. She said they served more than 6,000 people last year, including 350 in the shelter.www.centralillinoisproud.com
