Domestic violence hotline calls increased by 30% during pandemic, social services provider says

By Shabnam Danesh
Central Illinois Proud
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Domestic violence hotline calls increased by 30% during the pandemic, according to a director at the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria. Frances Reyes, director of domestic violence family-centered services at the Center for Prevention of Abuse, said the center received more than 10,000 hotline calls in 2020. She said they served more than 6,000 people last year, including 350 in the shelter.

