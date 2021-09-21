T-fal Easy Care Nonstick 20-Piece Cookware Set $69
Walmart has the T-fal Easy Care Nonstick 20-Piece Cookware Set for a low $69.00 Free Shipping. This is normally $89.99, so you save 23% off. Set Includes: 4.5" One Egg Wonder, 8" fry pan with pouring spouts, 10.5" fry pan with pouring spouts, 10.25" griddle, 5 QT jumbo cooker w/ glass lid, 1 QT saucepan w/ glass lid, 2 QT saucepan w/ glass lid, 3 QT saucepan w/ glass lid, 5 QT stewpot with glass lid, baking tray, pasta spatula, spatula, ladle, spoon, and slotted spoon.techbargains.com
