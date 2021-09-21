CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-fal Easy Care Nonstick 20-Piece Cookware Set $69

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 9 days ago

Walmart has the T-fal Easy Care Nonstick 20-Piece Cookware Set for a low $69.00 Free Shipping. This is normally $89.99, so you save 23% off. Set Includes: 4.5" One Egg Wonder, 8" fry pan with pouring spouts, 10.5" fry pan with pouring spouts, 10.25" griddle, 5 QT jumbo cooker w/ glass lid, 1 QT saucepan w/ glass lid, 2 QT saucepan w/ glass lid, 3 QT saucepan w/ glass lid, 5 QT stewpot with glass lid, baking tray, pasta spatula, spatula, ladle, spoon, and slotted spoon.

techbargains.com

Jellas Hole Saw Kit (20-Pieces) $9.74

Amazon has the Jellas Hole Saw Kit (20-Pieces) for a low $9.74 after Coupon Code: "7WHNTP8D" (Exp 9/26). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $14.99, so you save 35% off list price. Made of heat treated and blackening treated carbon steel. Oil and rust proof function. Includes:...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Visclyn Smart Dental Floss Visual Toothpick w/ Camera $27.98

Amazon has the Visclyn Smart Dental Floss Visual Toothpick w/ Camera for a low $27.98 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "60TB9BBE" (Exp 10/5). This is originally $69.95, so you save 60% off list price. 3MP camera, mini floss, waterproof, rechargeable. 110mins continuous working after one full charge. 50pcs customized flosses...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Omoton Airpods Max Adjustable Aluminum Stand $7.19

Amazon has the Omoton Airpods Max Adjustable Aluminum Stand for a low $7.19. after Code: "KPFKJIE8" (Exp 9/30). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $12 so you save 40% off with this deal. Crafted from premium aluminum alloy, this headset stand applies to all sizes of headsets.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Dewalt DW4725 4 1/4" Diamond Blade for Masonry $5.30

Amazon has the Dewalt DW4725 4 1/4" Diamond Blade for Masonry for a low $5.30. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+ .This is normally $30 so you save 82% off. High Performance diamond matrix provides 200x's the life of conventional abrasives and enhanced material removal.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Aoner Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator w/ Goggles $12.99

Amazon has the Aoner Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator w/ Goggles for a low $12.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "EIU7SB2X" (Exp 10/7). This is originally $25.99, so you save 50% off list price. Made of silicone. Can be easily cleaned with warm water and mild soapy water. Include: 1 Half...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick (4-Pack, Clean Comfort) $9.65

Amazon has the Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick (4-Pack, Clean Comfort) for a low $9.65 after Clip Coupon with Subscribe and Save. Free Shipping over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This normally sells for $21.16, so you're saving 54% off retail price. Tough on sweat, not on skin. 48-hour powerful...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Dreametech T30 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $352.49

Amazon has the Dreametech T30 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for a low $352.49 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "DREAME7001" (Exp 10/13). This is originally $499.99, so you save $147 off list price. Generate up to 190AW suction power. Dust sensing technology & hepa filters. Runtime up to...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Zuukoo 800W 4-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender $29.24

Amazon has the Zuukoo 800W 4-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender for a low $29.24 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "20H3QPWE" (Exp 10/10). This is originally $44.99, so you save 35% off list price. 800w copper core motor. Includes 600ml beaker, 500ml food chopper and whisk. Enhanced 304 stainless...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Securam Touch Smart Lock Deadbolt $154.10

Amazon has the Securam Touch Smart Lock Deadbolt for a low $154.10 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "1061S3DH" (Exp 9/30). This is originally $243, so you save $88 off list price. One-touch fingerprint access & code entry (up to 30) Remote control and voice control. Auto lock...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

DSF 16" 12A Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator $79.99

Amazon has the DSF TGTL02A 16" 12A Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator for a low $79.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon. This is originally $120, so you save 33% off list price. 16" Cultivation width , 8" maximum cultivation depth. 6 high-hardness manganese steel blade. Folded Size: 22.6" x 17" x 14.5"
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

Deal: Take 20% Off Top-Tier Misen Cookware

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Kooktool 5.1" Stainless Steel Kitchen Scissors $9.49

Amazon has the Kooktool 5.1" Stainless Steel Kitchen Scissors for a low $9.49 after Coupon Code: "HLJOTYK2" (Exp 10/3). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $18.99, so you save 50% off list price. Soft plastic ergonomic handles. Sharp and durable stainless steel blades. Spring-loaded handles. Jagged and...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Skonyon Outdoor Patio Swing Chair w/ Removable Cushion $129.94

Walmart has the Skonyon Outdoor Patio Swing Chair w/ Removable Cushion for a low $129.94 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $236, so you're saving 44% off the list price with this deal. Made of powder-coated steel frame and can support up to 450 pounds at one time. Heavy springs...
LIFESTYLE
techbargains.com

EasyHome Raised Jacquard Blackout Tiers Curtain 2 Panels (30"x36") $11.29

Amazon has the EasyHome Raised Jacquard Blackout Tiers Curtain 2 Panels (30"x36") for a low $11.29 after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "5JB3CSKT" (Exp 9/30). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $22.59, so you save 50% off list price. Use raised jacquard fabric with TPU backing. Eco-friendly,...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

IMUSA USA Small Wood Tostonera $2.97

Amazon has the IMUSA USA Small Wood Tostonera for a low $2.97. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $7 so you save 58% off with this deal. Made of Wood, Simple and Authentic Traditional Design. Features a String for Easy Hanging. A Must-Have in Every Kitchen. Ideal...
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Love This Stackable Cookware Set Thanks to One Special Feature

No matter how much storage space you have in your kitchen, it never seems to be enough. Perhaps your cabinets are packed to the brim with bulky niche appliances and time-saving gadgets, but before you part with that pricey oil infuser or the pasta maker that churns out crazy good cappellini (based on the one time you used it), consider swapping out some of your existing multifunctional cooking tools for space-saving alternatives.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

Home Cooks Are Replacing Pricey Cookware with This $50 All-Clad Set from Amazon

Everyone needs an excellent nonstick pan to work with, no matter what kind of home cook you are. After all, these slick pans are ideal for preparing items that might otherwise stick to stainless steel or copper—like scrambled eggs and pancakes. If you don't yet own a nonstick pan—or have one that's ready to be tossed—it's worth upgrading to a set from All-Clad.
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

Several Pieces of All-Clad Cookware Are on Sale for Over 50 Percent Off—Act Fast to Shop Our Picks

Cookware can last for decades, so long as you purchase yours from a lauded company. Quality pots and pans, however, are often pricey—which is why scooping up items from your favorite brands while they are on sale is always a smart move. And if you love All-Clad, a top-of-the-line cookware retailer, you're in luck: The company is currently hosting a sale on its most popular items during a limited-time VIP event. To enter, you simply need to provide your email address on the Home and Cook Sales website via this link.
LIFESTYLE
techbargains.com

GSY Personal Air Purifier Necklace $19.99

Amazon has the GSY Personal Air Purifier Necklace for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "Q2Q85S9L" (Exp 10/6). This is originally $39.99, so you save 50% off list price. The rechargeable ionizer air necklace works 60 hours. Charging time: about 2 hours. Ultra-long use and...
SHOPPING

