Remembering 9/11 is painful, yet part of healing is remembering. But how accurately do we recall a momentous event? To what source can we turn?. One place to go is the Freeport Memorial Library’s website, freeportlibrary.info. Scroll down the menu on the left and click “Freeport History.” The page that comes up presents no less than 26 buttons, each of which constitutes a portal to a different aspect of Freeport’s complex and colorful past. Village Historian Cynthis Krieg’s introduction, “The Freeport Story,” imparts an overview of the village’s progression from a small fishing outpost in the 1650s to a diverse community of more than 43,000 inhabitants.

FREEPORT, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO