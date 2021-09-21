CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What Sox ‘treading water’ now means for playoff run

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT – White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal reminded a pair of reporters this weekend that he isn’t a fortune teller. “I can’t really tell you how it will transfer over on to the postseason,” he continued, when presented with his team’s middling record over the past month. “The one thing about the postseason is you just want to take it, you want a chance at being the last team standing. You never know what’s going to happen.”

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Resting Rodón: Sox plot pitching plan into playoffs

White Sox manager Tony La Russa avoids talking about October baseball, even with his team’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot rapidly shrinking. “I know who’s listening,” he’ll say, glancing skyward toward the baseball gods. But September baseball for a contending team?. “This time of year is as much...
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: This could be the playoff clinching series

The Chicago White Sox just took a series from the Texas Rangers. It was a hard-fought series against a team that doesn’t have much hope right now. However, they deserve respect because they play good teams well. After taking two of three from them, the White Sox now has a magic number of four. They are so close to being the American League Central Champions for the first time since 2008.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox playoff tracker: Magic number remains 2 after a pair of rainouts — and they’re now 5 games behind the Houston Astros for the No. 2 seed

Their magic number for clinching the division remained two after their game Wednesday against the Tigers in Detroit and the Cleveland Indians’ home game against the Kansas City Royals both were rained out. The White Sox and Indians are scheduled to play five games in Cleveland starting with a doubleheader...
MLB
Yardbarker

White Sox Need Carlos Rodon In The Playoffs

Carlos Rodon has been one of the Chicago White Sox’s best starting pitchers all season long. The lefty is having a career year, and there’s no telling where Chicago would be without him. Given that, it goes without saying that the White Sox are going to need the 28-year-old in...
MLB
1440 WROK

The White Sox Are Asking Fans To Go Blackout For Playoffs

The White Sox just won their first AL Central division title in over a decade. Guaranteed Rate Field is rocking like it never has before. Literally. The last time that the stadium at 333 W. 35th St was this electric, it was called US Cellular field and the White Sox were cruising to their 2005 World Series title.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Lucas Giolito
chatsports.com

MLB Playoff Race Update: The White Sox clinch

With time running out in the regular season, the races around the league are coming down to the wire. That does include the American League wildcard, in which the Red Sox are stuck in a tight race, but also the rest of the league as well. For those interested in that league-wide picture, we’ll be providing a daily update the rest of the season on the state of races around baseball.
MLB
audacy.com

Indians Notes: Cleveland’s playoff run ends with Thursday loss to White Sox

For just the second time since 2016, the Cleveland Indians will not be heading to October baseball. Thursday’s 7-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox clinched the visitors their first American League Central title since 2008 – as well as eliminating the Tribe from either divisional or wild card contention.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

TA set tone for Sox' clinch — and for what comes next

CLEVELAND — In a game, in a season, for a franchise, Tim Anderson sets the tone. Thursday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox' star shortstop blasted the third pitch he saw out of Progressive Field, instantaneously writing the script as the South Siders locked up their first division championship in 13 years and the first back-to-back postseason berths in franchise history.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox clinch first AL Central championship since 2008

CLEVELAND — For the first time in 13 years, the Chicago White Sox are the champions of the American League Central. The White Sox finally hammered their magic number down to zero Thursday, winning the first game of a doubleheader against the division-rival Cleveland Indians to secure the Central crown and lock in their spot in the postseason, the first time they've reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons in franchise history.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Detroit#Tigers#The White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease makes early exit after taking ball off arm

CLEVELAND — Dylan Cease was in the middle of another very good night in his breakout season. Then he took a batted ball off his throwing arm. The Chicago White Sox starting pitcher was cruising against the Cleveland Indians on Friday when a sixth-inning comebacker off the bat of Bradley Zimmer hit Cease in the right arm. Clearly not feeling too good, Cease squatted on the infield grass for a long while as the trainer and manager Tony La Russa came out for a visit. Cease eventually got up to throw a few practice tosses and test things out, but La Russa seemingly made the executive decision that his pitcher call it a day.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox show how bullpen is supposed to work come playoffs

CLEVELAND — Now that's how the Chicago White Sox' bullpen is supposed to work. Since the team's trade-deadline deal for Craig Kimbrel, it's been a wonder whether the South Siders could get their relief corps into the menacing shape it was figured it could be in when the future Hall-of-Fame closer was acquired. Kimbrel's transition from the North Side to the South Side has been bumpy, to say the least, as evidenced by the 5.40 ERA in a White Sox uniform he carried into Friday night's game. The rest of the unit has not been without it stumbles, either.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Clinching Sox see team 'capable of winning a World Series'

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox just did something they hadn't done in 13 years, winning the American League Central crown Thursday. They just did something they hadn't done ever, reaching the postseason in back-to-back seasons. But for a team that set clear expectations during the spring that anything short...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox think they got lucky in Cease taking ball off arm

CLEVELAND — The feeling in the Chicago White Sox' clubhouse after Dylan Cease made an early exit Friday night?. That could have been a lot worse. Already with one starting pitcher's status up in the air closing in on the postseason, the last thing the White Sox needed to see Friday was another one go down. Cease took a batted ball off his throwing arm in the sixth inning Friday night, bringing an early end to his in-progress gem of an outing.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

César Hernández, Leury García and the Sox' playoff puzzle

CLEVELAND — Chicago White Sox fans might be wondering:. Can the White Sox afford to keep playing the slumping César Hernández with their season on the line?. Because that's what the scenario will be in a week and a half, when the American League Central champs start their pursuit of a World Series championship in the AL Division Series.
MLB
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago White Sox announce playoff ticket opportunities

CHICAGO - If you want Chicago White Sox playoff tickets, you better have fast fingers. The team announced details Monday for fans who want the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets to potential postseason games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Fans must visit WhiteSox.com/postseason for the chance to purchase tickets for potential...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy