Off-duty firefighter renders aid to crash victim, after first day on the job

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County firefighter on his way home from his first day on the job comes to the aid of driver involved in a crash.

Jacob Perez was part of Recruit Class 91, which graduated on Sept. 2.

Perez was assigned to Station 44 in Winter Garden and reported for duty on Sept. 4.

After completing his first 24-hour shift, Perez clocked out and was on his way home when he came across a car crash at Magnolia Pointe Boulevard and State Road 50 in Clermont.

“I could see the driver of the vehicle slumped over into the air bag,” Perez said. “I immediately pulled over and ran to the car. I was asking the driver questions but his answers were slurred.”

Perez climbed into the car and stabilized the patient’s neck.

City of Clermont Fire Department arrived on scene moments later.

Perez remained holding the patient’s head while Clermont firefighters gained access tothe patient. The driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital by helicopter.

An off-duty firefighter from St. Cloud was also on-scene providing assistance.

“These are the type of individuals Orange County recruits,” Orange County Fire Chief James M. Fitzgerald said. “Firefighters who are committed to public safety, regardless of whether they are on or off duty. With just one day on the job, we’re proud of Firefighter Perez’s ability to put all of his training to work.”

The City of Clermont Fire Department issued a thank you to both off-duty firefighters for their assistance while awaiting responding units.

