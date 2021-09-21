CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, MA

Northeast Metro Tech Football Player Injured During Game Is Recovering After Surgery, Family Says

WAKEFIELD (CBS) — An injured 16-year-old Northeast Metro Tech football player has undergone surgery and is recovering, his family said in a statement. Brandon Cooke, suffered a head injury during a junior varsity football game at the Wakefield school on Saturday.

“Our son, Brandon Cooke, sustained a head injury while playing for the Northeast Metro Regional Vocational football team on Saturday. Brandon underwent surgery and is recovering at MassGeneral Hospital for Children. Our family would like to thank the football community, his care team, parents and friends for their many thoughts and prayers. We ask for privacy as we focus on Brandon’s healing, ,” the family said in a statement. “Thank you for keeping our family in your prayers.”

Northeast Metro Tech football player Brandon Cooke (Photo Via GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Brandon’s recovery.

The game, which was against Saugus High School, was suspended after the incident.

The Northeast Metro Tech faculty offered counseling for the boy’s teammates.

