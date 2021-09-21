CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The best thing I ate this summer came from a NorCal gas station

By Amy Graff
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best thing I ate all summer was a shrimp tostada dished up at a cash-only taqueria tucked inside a gas station in a coastal Northern California town engulfed in fog. Mercado & Taqueria De Amigos in Pescadero, 50 miles south of San Francisco, features a dizzying menu of Mexican favorites, from grilled steak fajitas to cheesy enchiladas, that people line up out the door for. A friend tipped me off that the shrimp tostadas are especially good, and I took the suggestion.

www.sfgate.com

#Fish Tacos#Chile Relleno#Food Drink#Mexican#Tres Amigos
