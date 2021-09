PEMBROKE — Hal Davis spent the better part of three decades on stage, performing in more than 70 professional productions. An acclaimed actor, Davis was a veteran of Broadway musicals and off-Broadway productions, part of national tours, a mainstay in New York’s regional theatres and major venues stretching into Canada. He starred in the Broadway debut in Titanic, which earned the 1997 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical. In 2018, he was inducted into the Wichita State College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

