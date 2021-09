Deputies have released the 911 call and incident report for a burglary suspect who died in an apparent suicide. Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, was found at an apartment complex in Seminole County, Florida, on Monday, authorities have said. That happened the same day deputies in neighboring Orange County announced he had expressed romantic interest toward his co-worker Miya Marcano, 19, and then snuck into her apartment shortly before she went missing.

