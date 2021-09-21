CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

How this Albany founder's startup stumble led to a new business

By Justin Dawes
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Joseph Jacobs first had the idea for a software service to connect grieving families with support communities, he knew the idea was promising because of all the affirmations from friends and family. He got the idea for the service after suffering the death of his mother in 2016 and...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Business
Albany Business Review

COLLIERS ENGINEERING & DESIGN PARTNERS WITH BERGMANN

Colliers Engineering & Design, a national multi-discipline engineering design firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to partner with Bergmann, of Rochester, New York. Bergmann is an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that offers full service building, planning and design capabilities. “Bergmann’s geographic reach complements our existing national footprint and will help us scale-up our existing services,” explained Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design. “They will also provide us with several new services and building design capabilities that can be leveraged across our entire client network providing large project and design-build experience.” “This unique partnership supports our focus on continued growth for our clients, partners and employees,” stated Pietro V. Giovenco, PE, President and CEO of Bergmann. “Together with Colliers Engineering & Design we bring to the market a depth of expertise and portfolio of capabilities that will serve increased demand across the nation. All with a shared focus on excellence and the highest quality of service.” The addition of Bergmann’s services to Colliers Engineering & Design’s existing service lines promises to create a dynamic and positive environment, positioning both entities to better serve their clients with more comprehensive services and continue growth opportunities within the A/E industry. This agreement maintains the firm’s senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers Engineering & Design’s unique partnership model and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Colliers Engineering & Design Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with a network of offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including Civil/Site, Transportation, Governmental, Survey/Geospatial, Infrastructure, Geotechnical/Environmental, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy, and Project Management. Our talented professionals utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com. About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
ROCHESTER, NY
Albany Business Review

Cybersecurity Firms in the Capital Region

About The List: The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual firms through questionnaires and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. Systems Management Planning, ranked No. 7 last year, did not respond to our inquiries by deadline. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. NA denotes not answered or not applicable. A * for prior rank indicates the company was not on last year’s List.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Jacobs
Albany Business Review

Creative Agencies in the Albany area

The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual firms through questionnaires and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. Vibrant Brands, ranked No. 11 last year, 32 Mile Media, No. 15, and Media Marketing, No. 21, did not respond to our inquiries by deadline. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. NA denotes not answered or not applicable.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Business Services#Business Owner#Focus Brands#Afterreach#The Albany Academies#The College Of Saint Rose
Albany Business Review

Lake George hotel occupancy, revenue surged this summer, despite staffing shortages

The Fort William Henry Resort and Conference Center just completed its busiest summer as visitors escaped from major metropolitan areas and vacationed in Lake George. Hotel revenue across Warren County totaled $98.2 million for June, July and August, a 57% increase compared with the summer of 2020, according to new data from hospitality industry tracker STR.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Albany Business Review

The Atrium Financial Group Announces Merger

The Atrium Financial Group, a boutique firm within Northwestern Mutual, is expanding its team and presence across New York State, providing further opportunity to deliver a distinctive client experience. The Atrium Financial Group, led by Founder William J. Newman and Partner Jeremiah J. Mackey, has merged with the successful practice of Michael P. Mennella of Garden City, NY, who has been named a partner in the firm. The now 21-member team represents a combined 70 years of experience, and their footprint spans from Manhattan, to Long Island, to the Albany and Adirondack areas. This partnership allows this team of professionals to serve over 700 households and manage over $1B in client assets. “This partnership is in direct alignment with the values of all of us at The Atrium Financial Group,” said Newman. “We are committed to building enduring relationships that inspire financial security for our clients, team and community. We want you to become the hero of your own lives.” “Our combined team is equipped to provide better service than ever before,” said Mennella. “The pooling of our resources will ensure that we can provide our clients whatever they may need, whenever they need it.” “This team of specialists and staff are primed and ready to help with every facet of a financial plan,” says Mackey. “We’ll guide each generation of your family so you can enjoy your wealth today and for years to come.” The Atrium Financial Group works with families and small business owners who share their values of family, commitment to excellence, mutual respect, integrity, and personal and professional growth. The team specializes in creating financial freedom through multi-generational estate planning and income distribution strategies. Their comprehensive, tax-efficient approach to finance integrates traditional financial planning with cutting-edge behavioral finance. The group’s coaching and stewardship inspire their clients and community to realize their full potential. The Atrium Financial Group team is also proud to offer financial planning by and for women. The practice includes women who have earned the Certified Financial Planner professional designation, providing expert guidance and innovative solutions tailored to the specific goals and aspirations of women. In addition, The Atrium Financial Group was recently selected as a founding member of Northwestern Mutual’s newly formed Private Client Group, a specialized group of expert advisory teams who provide elevated private wealth management expertise for clients with significant means. About Northwestern Mutual Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.
ALBANY, NY
Albany Business Review

Albany Business Review

Albany, NY
882
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albany

Comments / 0

Community Policy