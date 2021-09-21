How this Albany founder's startup stumble led to a new business

The Atrium Financial Group, a boutique firm within Northwestern Mutual, is expanding its team and presence across New York State, providing further opportunity to deliver a distinctive client experience. The Atrium Financial Group, led by Founder William J. Newman and Partner Jeremiah J. Mackey, has merged with the successful practice of Michael P. Mennella of Garden City, NY, who has been named a partner in the firm. The now 21-member team represents a combined 70 years of experience, and their footprint spans from Manhattan, to Long Island, to the Albany and Adirondack areas. This partnership allows this team of professionals to serve over 700 households and manage over $1B in client assets. “This partnership is in direct alignment with the values of all of us at The Atrium Financial Group,” said Newman. “We are committed to building enduring relationships that inspire financial security for our clients, team and community. We want you to become the hero of your own lives.” “Our combined team is equipped to provide better service than ever before,” said Mennella. “The pooling of our resources will ensure that we can provide our clients whatever they may need, whenever they need it.” “This team of specialists and staff are primed and ready to help with every facet of a financial plan,” says Mackey. “We’ll guide each generation of your family so you can enjoy your wealth today and for years to come.” The Atrium Financial Group works with families and small business owners who share their values of family, commitment to excellence, mutual respect, integrity, and personal and professional growth. The team specializes in creating financial freedom through multi-generational estate planning and income distribution strategies. Their comprehensive, tax-efficient approach to finance integrates traditional financial planning with cutting-edge behavioral finance. The group’s coaching and stewardship inspire their clients and community to realize their full potential. The Atrium Financial Group team is also proud to offer financial planning by and for women. The practice includes women who have earned the Certified Financial Planner professional designation, providing expert guidance and innovative solutions tailored to the specific goals and aspirations of women. In addition, The Atrium Financial Group was recently selected as a founding member of Northwestern Mutual’s newly formed Private Client Group, a specialized group of expert advisory teams who provide elevated private wealth management expertise for clients with significant means. About Northwestern Mutual Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

