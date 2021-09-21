CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Nike Dunk Low Keeps It Simple In White And Green

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it may be iconic, the Dunk Low‘s two-toned look has had plenty of years to shine. And for that reason, Nike is attempting to move away, opting to go against tradition with this upcoming women’s colorway. Far simpler than anything from the “Be True To Your School” pack, the...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Bred" Returning Soon: Official Photos

Throughout the history of Jordan Brand, there are certain silhouettes that have gotten a whole family of models that complement the original offering. For example, the Air Jordan 11 has offshoot versions like the Air Jordan 11 Low and the Air Jordan 11 Low IE. The Low IE has some pretty interesting lore and it also has some great offerings, including the OG "Bred" model that fans have been clamoring for. This year, it was announced that the shoe would make a comeback, and now, the official images are finally here.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 13 GS ‘Houndstooth’ Releasing in October

Following our look at the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid, Jordan Brand will also add the Air Jordan 13 ‘Houndstooth’ to the collection which will be available exclusively in kid’s sizing. This Air Jordan 13 comes dressed in a White, Black, Lilac, and Metallic Silver color...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "SiEMPRE Familia"

Every beginning of November marks the celebrations of Día de los Muertos, and this year, Nike and Jordan Brand will be honoring those of Mexican descent with special footwear releases. The latter will be introducing a festive take of the Air Jordan 1 Mid that vivid accents and striking imagery throughout the shoe’s upper build.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Goes Triple Black

The Nike Air Max 2021 is among the brand’s newer propositions, but it draws upon decades-old heritage. For its latest ensemble, the modern-day design indulges in an all-“Black” colorway. Synthetic materials across the upper don a uniform look, with the only deviations arriving in the form of varying patterns throughout the forefoot. Overlays along the tongue and the arrangement at the heel further deliver depth and texture to the sneakers, which are cushioned by a partly-exposed Air Max unit underfoot. The accompanying foam midsole and rubber outsole – the latter harkening back to waffle-patterns of yesteryear – round out the tonal color scheme.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Dunk#Air Jordan#The Dunk Low S#The Air Jordan 1#The Air Jordan 5 Oreo
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Storm Blue" Release Date Confirmed

One of the best sneaker silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Over the years, the shoe has gotten a plethora of overhauls and unique models. Perhaps one of the more popular variations is the Air Jordan 1 KO which features a smaller profile and some different materials that create an alternate color-blocking.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” Releases Tomorrow

After first being teased in early November 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release tomorrow, September 4th. Unquestionably inspired by one of its immediate predecessor’s inaugural styles, the Jordan 6‘s predominantly greyscale arrangement looks right at home on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. As with the Air Jordan 7, the titular “Bordeaux” hue makes an appearance on the neoprene tongue, the geometric pattern on the tongue, the spine and outsole. Some sneaker enthusiasts may criticize Team Jumpman’s decision to overhaul #23’s sixth model with another silhouette’s colorway, but the choice seems fitting given the AJ VI’s 30th anniversary.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 5 ‘Orange Blaze’ Next Week

Jordan Brand is giving the iconic Air Jordan 5 a bold new look this fall season. The athletic giant confirmed via Nike’s SNKRS release calendar that the “Orange Blaze” makeup of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves next week. The shoe features a sail-based color scheme on the premium leather upper and unlike traditional Jordan 5 styles, the ankle collar is constructed of a netted mesh material also seen on the side panels. The shoe’s standout details are the 3M reflective silver tongue that’s paired with an “Orange Blaze” Jumpman logo and a matching orange midsole with speckled shark teeth...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10” Is Expected Summer 2022

Although there are handfuls of 2021 Air Jordan releases left, the rumor mill has already begun producing guesses and mock-ups of sneakers expected for next year. Among them, a newly-surfaced Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10.”. Expected to launch throughout Summer 2022, the upcoming retro has quickly garnered criticism for resembling...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermillion”

The Yeezy Foam Runner has quickly become one of the line-up’s most popular offerings, seemingly inching just a bit ahead of even the Yeezy Boost 350 v2. And come October, we can expect more colorways to hit the shelves, including the all-red “Vermillion.”. Effectively a spiritual successor to the “Red...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Wintry Nike Dunk Low Features Children Playing In Snow

Already a year rife with some of the catchiest concepts we’ve seen on the Dunk, 2021 is ready to welcome yet another quirky Nike Dunk Low focused on the looming winter season. Featuring a velvety white exterior with matte silver, this upcoming release features various depictions of children playing in snow and sledding and sliding down the wintry slopes. Further adding to the effect is a white fur tongue, a translucent icy outsole, and a frigid teal blue on the interior lining.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “By Any Means”

Initially previewed in mid-June, the next Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High collaboration has recently surfaced via official images. Unlike the brand’s other Fall/Winter 2021 footwear options, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a busier ensemble than tonal “Flax.” Smooth leather across the Nike SB mainstay boasts a “yin-and-yang”-appropriate color combination, with base layers opting for a black makeup. Swoosh-accompanied “SUP” logos on the tongue label, which replace standard branding from Nike’s skateboard imprint, and sole units also partake in the two-tone styling. Embroidery at the lateral quarter panel and across the heel deviate ever-so-slightly with red heart and swoosh imagery – the latter animating “BY ANY MEANS” messaging just above the midsole. Despite its $1+ billion valuation, the 27-year-old skate label continues being a product of gritty New York City. As such, nods to the “city that never sleeps” are made by referencing Milton Glaser’s iconic “I <3 NY" graphic, custom Nike NYC emblems and a head's up that any goal in mind will be accomplished regardless of what it takes. An official release date hasn't been disclosed, but this Supreme sneaker collaboration is likely to hit the brand’s webstore in the coming weeks. In the meantime, enjoy images of the pair ahead.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
92.9 NIN

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike for Vegan Air Jordans in Slime Green

Vegan singer Billie Eilish is working with Nike to debut a leather-free Air Jordan that will feature her signature slime green, and we got a sneak peek of the kicks ahead of the drop. The “Ghost Green” color mirrors Nike’s signature Don C Legacy 231 and “Gatorade” design sneakers, picked out by Eilish during a 2019 feature with Complex. The sneakers are rumored to be completely vegan due to Eilish’s consistent plant-based activism as well as Nike’s recent sustainability measures.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

Winter-Themed Nike Dunk Lows Are on the Way

In a year that has already included plenty of collegiate-inspired Nike Dunk releases, there’s also this premium version of the shoe that could be joining the lineup soon. Official Nike product images have surfaced today of a new “Ice” Dunk Low colorway that features a similar design formula to the “Holiday Special” Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low that dropped late last year. Grey satin appears to be used for the base of the upper in combination with matching velvet overlay panels. In addition, embroideries of children playing in the snow are featured on the heel counter while the text reading “Ice” in Chinese appears on the insole. The wintry theme continues on the shoe’s snowflake-covered icy outsole.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Bandai Unveils Its Nike Dunk SB 'Gundam' Model Kit Collab

Bandai Spirits has just announced a collaboration between Gundam and Nike SB‘s Dunk High model of footwear. The models will take after the Unicorn Gundam (Destroy Mode) and Unicorn Gundam 02 Banshee (Destroy Mode) in special edition HG (High Grade) Gundam model form. Both kits feature co-branding and are sized at 1/144-scale, which is roughly six inches in height.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt Harkens Back To The “Supa” SB Dunks

Danny Supasirirat, or “Supa” as he’s better known, once paid homage to his NYC roots with a collaborative SB Dunk fit for any Knicks fan. And though not an exact replica — and lacking the skater’s involvement — this upcoming Dunk Low Disrupt achieves an uncannily similar feel. Obvious in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike Adds Sherpa Fleece to the Air Force 1 Low

Following last month’s white and blue iteration, Nike has added another colorway to its Air Force 1 Low “Sherpa Fleece” lineup. The classic sneaker’s toeboxes, quarters and tongues are dressed in a “Pale Ivory” and are crafted from fleece material. For added contrast, the overlays boast a light gray shade, while the cream leather Swoosh and tan heels provide the silhouette a luxe feel. The sherpa lining, cream midsoles and tan outsoles round off the footwear style.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

This Nike Dunk Low Features Split Animal Print Swoosh Logos

Nike Sportswear has another women’s exclusive Dunk Low coming soon which features exotic leopard print. Looking closer, this Nike Dunk Low comes with Black leather on the base while the same shade lands on the tongue and laces. Highlighting the pair is Leopard print on the Swoosh logos. The rest of the shoe is minimalistic with White across the branding on the tongue, heel, insoles, midsole, and rubber outsole to finish the look.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Partially Colors In The Swoosh On This Kyrie Low 4

As Kyrie Irving heads into the 2021-22 NBA Season, the Brooklyn Nets guard has been delivering both official and unofficial looks at some of his next footwear propositions. The latest?: A fall-friendly take on the Nike Kyrie Low 4. Akin to previously-seen takes on Irving’s budget-friendlier sneaker, the newly-surfaced pair...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Low ’77 Gets Toasty In “Medium Olive”

As we inch closer to the fall season, Nike is giving a slew of fan-favorite silhouettes a “Toasty,” quilted makeover while also applying sustainability-focused, “Move To Zero” principles. After revealing a brown and pink Nike Blazer Low ’77 to add to the collection, the Nike design team revisits the model to bring about a new green and brown offering.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy