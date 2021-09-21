CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres coach ‘Donny Meatballs’ promotes T-shirt for charity

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato is embracing his “Donny Meatballs” nickname by having it splashed on a T-shirt to raise money for the nonprofit organization Mental Health America. Granato teamed with Buffalo-based Pasteurized Tees to create a Sabres’ blue and gold-colored T-shirt design. The shirt went on sale this week to coincide with the start of training camp. The design features a plate of spaghetti topped with five meatballs in a nod to the playful nickname Granato got after taking over as interim coach following Ralph Krueger’s dismissal in March.

