How Alex Cora Feels About Red Sox Having Designated Ninth-Inning Closer
By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
7 days ago
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora called upon All-Star closer Matt Barnes time and time again to get the game's final outs during the first half of the season. But with Barnes' post-break struggles, and more importantly the Red...
If it feels like it has been a long time away for Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo it's because it has. Arroyo has played just three games since July 18. He missed extended time after landing on the...
The Boston Red Sox were hit hard by COVID-19 over the last two weeks, but they are getting healthier for their final 15 games of the season and received more good news Wednesday. Prior to Boston's series finale with the Seattle...
SEATTLE -- After going 3-3 on a tough road trip to Chicago and Seattle, the Red Sox are about to return home with a lot at stake. With 14 games remaining -- including eight against the Orioles, Mets and Yankees on the final homestand of the season, which begins Friday -- the Red Sox sit at 83-65, which puts them in a virtual tie with the Blue Jays and Yankees in the wild-card race. Though Oakland (3 ½ games back) and Seattle (4 games back) are still in the mix, it’s basically a three-team race for two spots. For a Red Sox team that entered 2021 with low expectations, the fact they’re still in the race as of Sept. 15 is a win in and of itself -- albeit not the final goal.
The Red Sox don’t want to waste any time when it comes to bringing back Chris Sale. If everything goes according to plan, Sale will start Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that he believes Sale, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, will be able to come off the COVID related injured list on Friday. If he does, “there’s a good chance” the ace will pitch that night.
Tomase: Who closes any potential playoff games is anyone's guess originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox finally appear pointed towards October after sweeping the Orioles. With two games vs. the fading Mets and six against the indifferent O's and Nationals to close the season, it might not even matter what they do against the Yankees next weekend.
The Boston Red Sox went into their six-game road trip against the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners without much of their typical players due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, they persisted. Boston went 3-3 over that stretch and still is fighting for its postseason life after Toronto caught fire at the...
SEATTLE -- A few members of the Red Sox are sporting No. 21 for Wednesday’s game against the Mariners to honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Sept. 15 is “Roberto Clemente Day” throughout Major League Baseball, honoring the 15-time All-Star’s legacy. As part of the tribute, certain players and coaches can wear No. 21 instead of their usual uniform numbers. According to Major League Baseball, “all Roberto Clemente Award nominees and previous Award recipients will have the option to wear ‘21′ on their uniforms, joining players from Puerto Rico and others who wore the number during the 2020 commemoration of Roberto Clemente Day.” A few members of the Red Sox -- including manager Alex Cora, catcher Christian Vázquez, quality control coach Ramón Vazquez, first base coach Tom Goodwin, center fielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Jack López -- are wearing Clemente’s number against the Mariners. All other players and coaches are wearing a No. 21 patch on their uniform sleeves.
BOSTON -- The Red Sox are entering the final stretch of the season without a defined closer. For the first four months of the season, Boston used Matt Barnes -- an All-Star who saved 23 games through the end of July -- in the ninth inning. But Barnes’ August struggles (13.50 ERA) plus his prolonged absence after testing positive for COVID-19 and the emergence of other relievers had led manager Alex Cora to employ a bullpen-by-committee approach in September.
The Red Sox have the star power on their roster, and we saw it shine through for much of the first half. But here down the stretch, when are they going to put it all together consistently? (Steve Buckley; The Athletic) Alex Speier does a great job taking a deeper...
The Red Sox received a late-inning offensive spark for the second consecutive game Wednesday, and it helped Boston claim the series against the Seattle Mariners following a 9-4 victory in extra innings. The Red Sox scored six runs on five hits...
BOSTON — Just 12 regular season games remain and Alex Cora is managing the Boston Red Sox with urgency. Take note of how Cora used his bullpen in the Red Sox’s 9-3 victory over the Orioles here at Fenway Park on Saturday. Boston remains atop the AL Wild Card standings...
At a certain point, you know you have to beat good teams to get to where you ultimately want to go. But that point is in October, and in order to get there a large part of the job is taking care of the teams you should beat, just as the Red Sox did this weekend. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)
As major leaguers, Alex Cora and Gabe Kapler played backup roles and were known as good teammates. They both played for the Red Sox on World Series winners: Cora in 2007, Kapler in 2004. After their playing days, they both stayed in the game as coaches and managers. Now look...
Alex Cora has long been impressed with what he has seen from Nick Yorke since Yorke, then 18, was the youngest player at major-league spring training earlier this year. So, when Yorke, now 19, was named the organization’s minor-league Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday after completing just his first full professional season, that did not come as much of a surprise to the Red Sox manager.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora has a tricky situation on his hands. Playing José Iglesias at second base would do the most to help his team make the playoffs and secure home-field advantage for the Wild Card Game on Oct. 4. Iglesias has been a surprisingly productive player since being...
The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday placed pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day injured list. The Rule 5 reliever left Boston's 8-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles after teammate Rafael Devers noticed something a bit off with his velocity. After one full inning of work, Whitlock came back out for more, but walked the first batter he faced and then came out of the game.
The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday finished off the New York Mets 12-5, extending their winning streak to seven in a game where every starter got a hit. With the win, Boston improves to 88-65 on the season while...
As a former second baseman himself, Alex Cora knows how difficult it is to shift around between the two middle infield positions. For that, he has a great appreciation for what Jose Iglesias is doing right now. Ravaged by a COVID-19 outbreak that took away most of their options at...
