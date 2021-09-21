CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

NCAA places Ga Tech women’s hoops team on 3 years probation

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — The NCAA has placed Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball program on probation for three years. The infractions committee cited violations committed under former coach MaChelle Joseph that included players being forced to practice longer than the rules allow and on scheduled off days. The NCAA finding means both the men’s and women’s programs at Georgia Tech have landed on probation for rules violations. That troubling situation prompted the governing body to also order a comprehensive compliance review of Georgia Tech’s athletics department by an outside agency. The probationary period for the women’s team does not include an NCAA Tournament ban.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machelle Joseph
The Hill

GOP ekes out a win in return of Congressional Baseball Game

Republicans snagged their third win in 13 years in the annual Congressional Baseball Game Wednesday night, beating Democrats 13-12 in a back-and-forth affair that featured a rare out-of-the-park home run. The annual bipartisan fundraiser, which was cancelled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marked a moment of levity in the...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy