City of Paso Robles awarded grant to create better internet access within city limits

On Tuesday the City of Paso Robles was awarded a $2.8 million grant to install fiber optic cable to expand broadband access and increase reliability in the city.

The announcement comes from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and the award is coming from the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration.

Representative Salud Carbajal applauded U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo's announcement that the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA). This EDA project will be matched with $707,489 in local funds.

The project will support the economic capacity of small businesses to operate more efficiently and consist of the installation of approximately 11,500 feet of new fiber optic cable in the city's existing 2-inch underground conduit, and the installation of approximately 52,500 feet of new fiber optic cable in new 2-inch underground conduit.

"Millions of rural Americans are held back by slow broadband or a complete lack of access, and my district is no exception. Reliable broadband allows our economy to grow, expands access to online health and learning opportunities, and improves the quality of life," said Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24).

The project is estimated to create 90 new jobs and, once completed, will create additional employment opportunities.

"The City of Paso Robles is grateful and excited about this grant. Expanding broadband access is vital to our community fabric, critical for education, and a significant tool for economic development," said Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin.