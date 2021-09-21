CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask The Expert: What's causing the worker shortage?

By John Liddle
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago

When emergency unemployment benefits expired within the last month, we thought a bunch of people would be going to go back to work. But no, that hasn’t happened.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

