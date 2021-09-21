Hein, Juluies W. Jr.

Juluies W. Hein Jr. (aka Bill) of Ettrick, Wis., died on September 15, 2021. He was born on July 11, 1936, in Pontiac, Mich., to Juluies and Evelyn (Galbraith) Hein. As a child, Bill attended several schools in Michigan. His family moved to northern Wisconsin in 1946, where he finished grade school at the Flambeau School in the Town of Agenda. He graduated from Butternut High School in 1955. Bill married Mary Ann Thier, the love of his life, on June 1, 1957, in Butternut, Wis. Their wonderful marriage spanned 64 years. He and Mary Ann parented four children, and they had nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.