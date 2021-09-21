192 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths in SLO County since Friday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Tuesday reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday.

Eight additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

County officials say those who died ranged in age from their 30s to their 80s.

SLO County has had a total of 315 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, health officials say 822 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home while 29 people are hospitalized, including 9 patients who are in the ICU.

Daily COVID-19 case counts in San Luis Obispo County have been on a downward trend since August 30, when the current surge peaked with 229 positive cases reported in a single day.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 27,514 positive cases.

According to the health department, between June 15 and August 31, unvaccinated residents have made up nearly 77% of all cases, nearly 86% of hospitalizations, and 79% of deaths.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov . For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here .

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the old train station in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall, and at 1336 Ramona Ave. Unit A in Grover Beach. All three locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. A limited number of walk-ins are being accepted.

Local urgent cares are also offering testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org .