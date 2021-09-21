College basketball: Syracuse men’s slate features bevy of Saturday home games

Syracuse University men’s basketball fans will need to keep most of their Saturday plans free for the upcoming season.

The Orange will play seven of its 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games on Saturdays at the Carrier Dome this year, and 11 of its 20 conference games overall.

The ACC men’s and women’s basketball schedules were released over the past week, finalizing the schedules for SU teams.

Here is a look at the upcoming slate for the SU men approaching Jim Boeheim’s 46th season as head coach, and the Orange women’s team entering its first year under acting head coach Vonn Read.

SU MEN’S SCHEDULE

The SU men’s team will host Pace (Oct. 27) and Le Moyne (Nov. 1) in a pair of exhibition games before opening the regular season against Lafayette on Nov. 9 in the Dome.

The ACC opener is scheduled for Dec. 4 at Florida State. Syracuse’s conference home schedule is highlighted by a New Year’s night outing against Virginia on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m., and a Feb. 26 matchup against Duke in the Dome.

Syracuse is also slated to host ACC games against Georgia Tech (Dec. 29), Pittsburgh (Jan. 11), Florida State (Jan. 15), Clemson (Jan. 18), Wake Forest (Jan. 29), Louisville (Feb. 5), Boston College (Feb. 19) and Miami, Fla. (March 5).

The Orange is scheduled to play remaining ACC road games at Miami, Fla. (Jan. 5), Wake Forest (Jan. 8), Duke (Jan. 22), Pittsburgh (Jan. 25), North Carolina State (Feb. 2), Boston College (Feb. 8), Virginia Tech (Feb. 12), Notre Dame (Feb. 22), and North Carolina (Feb. 28).

Other previously announced nonconference games to note on the SU schedule include a matchup against Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 7 in Madison Square Garden and on ESPN. Syracuse will then play at Georgetown on Dec. 11.

The Orange will host the Indiana Hoosiers as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30 after completing play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament from Nov. 24-26 in the Bahamas.

SU WOMEN’S SCHEDULE

The SU women’s squad will open its ACC schedule by hosting Notre Dame at noon Nov. 14, which will be highlighted by the jersey retirement ceremony of Felisha Legette-Jack, marking the first women’s athlete at SU to receive the distinction.

Syracuse’s other ACC home slate consist of games against Clemson (Dec. 11), Florida State (Jan. 2), Duke (Jan. 9), Georgia Tech (Jan. 20), Pittsburgh (Jan. 30), Louisville (Feb. 6), Virginia Tech (Feb. 17) and Boston College (Feb. 27).

Syracuse is scheduled for ACC road games at North Carolina (Dec. 30), Boston College (Jan. 6), Louisville (Jan. 13), Virginia (Jan. 16), Notre Dame (Jan. 27), Miami, Fla. (Feb. 3), Pittsburgh (Feb. 13), North Carolina State (Feb. 20) and Wake Forest (Feb. 24).

The Orange will open the season as previously announced by hosting Monmouth in a nonleague game on Nov. 10 in the Carrier Dome.

SU MEN’S BASKETBALL

2021-22 season schedule

Oct. 27: vs Pace (exhibition)

Nov. 1: vs Le Moyne (exhibition)

Nov. 9: vs Lafayette

Nov. 14: vs Drexel

Nov. 20: vs Colgate

Nov. 20: vs VCU, Battle 4 Atlantis

(at Paradise Islands, Bahamas)

Nov. 25/26: TBD, Battle 4 Atlantis

(at Paradise Islands, Bahamas)

Nov. 30: vs. Indiana, Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Dec. 4: at Florida State, 4 p.m.*

Dec. 7: vs Villanova, Jimmy V Classic

(at Madison Square Garden)

Dec. 11: at Georgetown

Dec. 18: vs Lehigh

Dec. 21: vs Cornell

Dec. 29: vs Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.*

Jan. 1: vs Virginia, 8 p.m.*

Jan. 5: at Miami, Fla.*

Jan. 8: at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.*

Jan. 11: vs Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.*

Jan. 15: vs Florida State*

Jan. 18: vs Clemson, 8 p.m.*

Jan. 22: at Duke*

Jan. 25: at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.*

Jan. 29: vs Wake Forest, 6 p.m.*

Feb. 2: at N.C. State, 9 p.m.*

Feb. 5: vs Louisville*

Feb. 8: at Boston College*

Feb. 12: at Virginia Tech*

Feb. 19: vs Boston College*

Feb. 22: at Notre Dame*

Feb. 26: vs Duke*

Feb. 28: at North Carolina, 7 p.m.*

March 5: vs Miami, Fla.*

NOTES: Home games in Carrier Dome; Times TBD if not listed; *ACC games.

SU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2021-22 season schedule

Nov. 10: vs Monmouth, 7 p.m.

Nov. 14: vs Notre Dame, noon*

Nov. 17: vs Morgan State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 20: vs South Florida, Battle 4 Atlantis (at Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Nov. 21/22: TBD, Battle 4 Atlantis

(at Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Nov. 28: vs Colgate, 2 p.m.

Dec. 1: vs Ohio State, ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Dec. 5: vs Central Connecticut State

Dec. 8: vs Cornell

Dec. 11: vs Clemson*

Dec. 18: vs UMBC

Dec. 22: vs Siena

Dec. 30: at North Carolina, 6 p.m.*

Jan. 2: vs Florida State, 2 p.m.*

Jan. 6: at Boston College, 7 p.m.*

Jan. 9: vs Duke, 2 p.m.*

Jan. 13: at Louisville*

Jan. 16: at Virginia, 1 p.m.*

Jan. 20: vs Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.*

Jan. 27: at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.*

Jan. 30: vs Pittsburgh*

Feb. 3: at Miami, Fla., 7 p.m.*

Feb. 6: vs Louisville, noon*

Feb. 13: at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.*

Feb. 17: vs Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.*

Feb. 20: at N.C. State, 2 p.m.*

Feb. 24: at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.*

Feb. 27: vs Boston College, noon*

NOTES: Home games in Carrier Dome; Times TBD if not listed; *ACC games.