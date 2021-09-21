CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: APS Equity & Social Justice Center; tag renewal kiosks; DeKalb film & tv to generate $1 billion

By Collin Kelley
The Atlanta Public Schools Center for Equity & Social Justice will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the center on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. The center, which will be located at the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning & Leadership at 130 Trinity Ave., was stablished as the district’s first office devoted solely to advancing equity in education. The CESJ mission aims to positively impact the lives of APS learners and learning communities so that all students thrive, not by accident, but by design. The center is part of the equity policy adopted by the Atlanta Board of Education in 2019. Shortly thereafter, the district hired its first Chief Equity & Social Justice Officer, Dr. Tauheedah Baker-Jones.

Renewing your vehicle tag in Fulton County will get even more convenient thanks to the opening of more renewal kiosks at Kroger supermarkets this week. A new kiosk opened today, Sept. 21, at the Kroger at 590 Cascade Road, while Krogers at 1700 Monroe Drive and 1715 Howell Mill Road open on Sept. 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zuj50_0c3hn7fH00 Film and television productions in DeKalb County are expected to bring in $1.377 billion in economic output from 2018 to 2023, according to a new report from the Atlanta Regional Commission. The metro planning agency joined forces with the DeKalb Entertainment Commission to generate the report. It looks at the projected economic impact and employment of the film and television industry, along with the types of productions, according to a press release from DeKalb County’s Development Authority. The DeKalb Entertainment Commission is a division of that development authority, also known as Decide DeKalb. One of the productions partly filmed in DeKalb County is the upcoming reboot of “The Wonder Years” (pictured), said a spokesperson for Decide DeKalb. The reboot premieres on Sept. 22 on ABC. Read more at Reporter Newspapers .

