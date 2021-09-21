Brady, Bucs are unanimous top team in latest AP Pro32 poll

Falcons Buccaneers Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) fires a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Through the first two weeks of the regular season, Tom Brady looks as good as ever.

Brady is a combined 56 for 86 for 655 yards with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions.

And led by the seven-time Super Bowl winner, the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened the season 2-0 and are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

The Bucs received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

“At age 44 and coming off a seventh Super Bowl win, Tom Brady continues to stretch the bounds of possibility,” Newsday's Bob Glauber said. “Who says he can’t play until 50?”

The Bucs will head to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, site of Super Bowl 56 in February, to face the Rams in a matchup of unbeaten teams on Sunday. The Rams climbed three spots for the No. 2 position.

“We’ll get to see how good the new-look, 2-0, Matthew Stafford Rams are this week when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.

“The last time Stafford quarterbacked his team to three consecutive victories was Weeks 8 to 10 of the 2017 season while with the Detroit Lions.”

The Kansas City Chiefs slipped a place to No. 3 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. With the 36-35 victory, the Ravens jumped nine spots to No. 6 overall.

“The Ravens showed they are going to be a contender, and Lamar Jackson finally has gotten the Chiefs off his back,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

“Jackson now knows he can beat Patrick Mahomes. He sounded confident before the game, but with an 0-3 record before Sunday, he didn’t have the proof. Now, he does.”

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, also off to 2-0 starts, grabbed the No. 4 and No. 5 positions, respectively. The Cards climbed three places and the Raiders gained eight spots.

The Buffalo Bills, who rebounded from a Week 1 loss and routed the Miami Dolphins 35-0 on Sunday, moved two places to No. 7 in the poll.

San Francisco, the third 2-0 team in the NFC West, moved up two spots to No. 8.

Despite earning their first win of the season last week, the Cleveland Browns slipped one place to No. 9.

And the Carolina Panthers, led by starting quarterback Sam Darnold, made a big move as they jumped 11 spots to round out the top 10.

