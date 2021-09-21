CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dothan, AL

Dothan City Commission says farewell to 3 of their own

By Maggie DesRosiers
wtvy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Commission has said farewell to three of their own and certified the final member of their new team. The final city commissioner spot will officially be filled by Aristotle Kirkland when the group takes office. During their final commission meeting, Albert Kirkland, Janasky Fleming, and Beth Kenward all spoke about how thankful they are to those they have worked with on the commission and for their families for supporting them through their time serving.

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Dothan, AL
Government
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Ford asking salaried workers for vaccination status

Ford has asked that all salaried employees in the United States share their COVID-19 vaccination status by Oct. 8 as the company works to comply with President Biden ’s testing and vaccination mandate he announced earlier this month. The auto giant said it will remain voluntary for hourly employees on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Wtvy#District 3#News 4
CBS News

Capital Gazette gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole for newsroom rampage that killed 5

A man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos, whom a jury previously found criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette's office in June 2018.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy