Dothan City Commission says farewell to 3 of their own

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Commission has said farewell to three of their own and certified the final member of their new team. The final city commissioner spot will officially be filled by Aristotle Kirkland when the group takes office. During their final commission meeting, Albert Kirkland, Janasky Fleming, and Beth Kenward all spoke about how thankful they are to those they have worked with on the commission and for their families for supporting them through their time serving.