VIDEO: Highway 65/60 Flyover Ramp in Southeast Springfield Re-Opened After Part of Semi Dangles Over Wall

GRAFTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass Pike westbound in Grafton late Wednesday morning backed up traffic as crews worked to free the driver. Both sides of the highway were shut down temporarily so a medical helicopter could land. Traffic was at a standstill heading west as the truck blocked all three lanes. The truck driver, a 60-year-old Brockton woman, was eventually freed and taken away on a stretcher. Her injuries are not life-threatening, the Westboro Department said. ** Traffic Alert ** SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE- Mass Pike westbound at mile marker 100.6 is a tractor trailer crash with entrapment. Grafton and Westborough Heavy Rescues are working to free a driver. Life Flight en route. pic.twitter.com/iZVX91nWr0 — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 29, 2021 Drivers were urged to seek an alternate route and warned to expect delays. The crash was cleared by 12:46 p.m.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO