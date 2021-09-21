CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Highway 65/60 Flyover Ramp in Southeast Springfield Re-Opened After Part of Semi Dangles Over Wall

By Don Louzader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The semi has been removed and the Highway 60/65 flyover ramp has re-opened in southeast Springfield. The crash damaged the wall of the northbound James River Freeway to eastbound 65 ramp. The truck also spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel. Original Story:. MoDOT says the ramp to go from...

