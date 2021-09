Collin Sexton has already proven he can put up big numbers in the NBA. Now it’s time to prove he can use those numbers to help the Cleveland Cavaliers win. The answer has to be yes, right? This is a man who is not only in the NBA, but someone who averaged over 20 points per game the last two years and appears to have improved each of his three seasons in the league. So yes, in a vacuum Collin Sexton has proven himself to be one of the best basketball players alive right now, but what about relative to his peers in the NBA? Again, the question seems a little silly. Scoring numbers have ballooned in the last few years thanks to an increased pace, and a set of rules that disproportionately benefit the offense, but scoring over 24 points nightly remains quite an achievement.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO