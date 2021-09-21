CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Week 3 Talking Points: Defense will look to continue Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's tough NFL initiation

By Ryan O'Halloran, The Denver Post
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 21—Three key elements to look for in the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Jets. Although it's debatable whether the Broncos should be a double-digit home favorite against anybody, they are minus-11 against the New York Jets on Sunday. Since 2004, the Broncos have been favored by at least 10 points in 28 games, but it will be the first time since October '17 when they lost at home to the Giants 23-10 as a 13 1/2-point favorite. During that stretch, the Broncos are 22-6 straight-up and 12-15-1 against the spread. The Jets seemed to be the perfect opponent for solving the Broncos' slow starts. The Jets fell behind 16-0 at Carolina in Week 1 and 13-3 to New England at home last week. If the Broncos can start faster than Weeks 1-2, they will force the Jets to be one-dimensional.

