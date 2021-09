On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden announced that all employers with 100 or more workers are required to be vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test every week. That seems pretty reasonable, considering that not everyone is required to get vaccinated ‘against their will,’ like most will urge you to think. President Biden and his team are doing this for the safety of all Americans, especially those who are too young or cannot get the vaccine for other medical reasons. Not only did he implement this executive order, he also signed an order to take his actions further, requiring all federal employees be vaccinated. This will cover over 2.5 million people, on top of the 17 million already-vaccinated healthcare workers.

