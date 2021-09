PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Latino Restaurant Association (LRA) launched ‘DINE LATINO Restaurant Week’ Tuesday. It is part of the LRA’s restaurant recovery initiative intended to raise awareness about the “challenging and inequitable economic recovery” in the Latino restaurant industry and promote patronage of struggling Latino restaurants. Beginning Tuesday through Sunday, more than 150 Southland Latino restaurants will be promoting special menu items and drink specials to get people back into the restaurants and help keep these businesses going in their communities. “We have healthy, we have Mexican, we have Argentinian, Venezuela, Cuban, all of it is...

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO