Examining this year's Mackinac Policy Conference

For the first time in two years state and local leaders are gathering on Mackinac Island for the Mackinac Policy Conference.

This year policymakers are focusing on how the state can rebound from the COVID crisis.

Joining us to talk about it in the 7 UpFront segment is Detroit Future City CEO Anika Goss.

"It was a really riveting conversation about how we can actually move Detroiters from poverty to prosperity and really change the conversation to talk about increasing wealth and opportunity and creating an environment that is actually supportive," Goss says. "Families really need to be able to support themselves to really think about stabilizing their families, to think about their own future and that Detroit can actually be the place that they can do that. And in order to do that, we have to make significant changes in our systems to make Detroit attractive to families, to be able to grow their families and be able to grow the families that are there, so Detroiters are really thinking that they don't have to move just because they get that first job that allows them to increase their income or buy a new home. We want them to stay in Detroit."