The Dolphins return to the scene of one of the wildest finishes in the 2020 NFL season when Miami stole a late victory from host Las Vegas on the leg of Jason Sanders. At the time Sanders split the uprights, the Dolphins' NFL-best takeaway streak appeared dead at 20 games. Then, Sanders stepped to the tee and dribbled the football across the Allegiant Stadium surface. Needing to score on that kickoff return, the Raiders attempted an unsuccessful lateral giving special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem a chance to keep the streak alive, and he did. He fell on the football to preserve the win and rescue of one of the league's most-impressive streaks.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO