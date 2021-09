MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they arrested a man Tuesday after he called 911 to report he’d killed his wife. The 46-year-old turned himself in at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center and was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide. He allegedly called authorities just after 3 a.m., saying he had shot his wife at their home on the 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West. Officers found his wife, a woman in her 40s, dead in their home. Investigators have not yet determined a motive. Police said this is the city’s 30th homicide of the year. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime. Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources. You can find St. Paul’s Blueprint for Safety by clicking here.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO