Billy Carroll Leonard “B.C.” passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24th. B.C. was born on November 20, 1933 in Durham, North Carolina. After graduation from Asheboro High School, he joined the United States Air Force in September of 1952. Billy was selected to attend Flight School and served as a USAF Captain flying F84’s and F-86’s. His enthusiastic attitude was “all in” always volunteering for any assignment, he was a loyal and ambitious pilot.

OBITUARIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO