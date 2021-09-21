CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Medicaid Office Says Oklahoma Law Limiting Medicaid Support Is Illegal

By Augusta McDonnell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a roughly 13 year waiting list for people to get home and community-based care for their family members with disabilities. While the state works to eliminate this waiting list, one of their efforts is now being called illegal by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS). There was...

