The St. Paul Grill to reopen Oct. 8

Immaculate - One Owner home in super convenient Staunton location. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home features an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceiling, gorgeous flooring, tasteful trim package and elegant gas fireplace. Stunning kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, appointed with pressed tin backsplash and adjacent to the dining area. Second floor has private oversized master with adjoining bath and two more bedrooms that share a full bath. Basement den offers additional privacy or potential home office. Spacious laundry area. Relax and entertain outside on the wonderful back deck or sit around the fire pit overlooking manicured landscaping. Located near restaurants, shopping and a quick hop to the I-81 & I-64 interchange for commuting. New HVAC installed early 2021.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
