The St. Paul Grill to reopen Oct. 8

NORWALK — It is easy for Sue Riley to remember the date she started her love affair with St. Paul. . "John and I were married 42 years ago on August 18, 1979. I started as a kindergarten teacher here two days later," Sue said. "It was a scary situation for a still starry-eyed bride. Knowing absolutely no one in the community and not having time to set up the classroom, I am forever indebted to my now dear friends Marcia Roth and Andi Ott, for helping make the move to a new home and a new job successful.”

NORWALK, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO