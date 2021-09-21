CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The St. Paul Grill to reopen Oct. 8

northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 21—The St. Paul Grill is set to reopen its dining room on Oct. 8. The restaurant, in the venerable St. Paul Hotel, closed March 17, 2020, when dining rooms in Minnesota were forced to do so because of the pandemic. It has been 19 long months, but the restaurant...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

614now.com

New Gourmet sandwich eatery opening next week

We just found your new favorite sandwich spot, Columbus. McGinnis’ Grill—a new food truck launched by longtime Columbus chef John McGinnis —opens on Sept. 23, and it’s bringing a full slate of original sandwiches you need to try this fall. For more info on the background of McGinnis and his...
COLUMBUS, OH
Grand Island Independent

In St. Paul, vultures are messing with the playground

All visitors are welcome in St. Paul, except for turkey vultures. For the last few nights, a member of the St. Paul Police Department has discharged noise makers in the city park, trying to get a flock of vultures to vamoose. Droppings from the birds are making the playground equipment...
SAINT PAUL, NE
twincitieslive.com

St. Paul Brewing Oktoberfest Celebration

This is the perfect time of year with crisp weather, you can always find great live music, and a fun Oktoberfest celebration. Reporter Kelli Hanson found both at St. Paul Brewing Company. St. Paul Brewing’s Oktoberfest Bazaar kicks off tomorrow, Friday, September 24th at 3:00 PM. Click here for tickets...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul water judged as 'Best in Glass'

DULUTH, Minn. — When it comes to drinking water, the stuff that comes out of the taps in St. Paul is as good as it gets in Minnesota. So says a panel of industry experts who voted Saint Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) "Best in Glass" as the provider of Minnesota's best drinking water.
DULUTH, MN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

823 Paul St

Immaculate - One Owner home in super convenient Staunton location. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home features an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceiling, gorgeous flooring, tasteful trim package and elegant gas fireplace. Stunning kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, appointed with pressed tin backsplash and adjacent to the dining area. Second floor has private oversized master with adjoining bath and two more bedrooms that share a full bath. Basement den offers additional privacy or potential home office. Spacious laundry area. Relax and entertain outside on the wonderful back deck or sit around the fire pit overlooking manicured landscaping. Located near restaurants, shopping and a quick hop to the I-81 & I-64 interchange for commuting. New HVAC installed early 2021.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
REAL ESTATE
Norwalk Reflector

St. Paul HOF: Rileys' love for St. Paul unmatched

NORWALK — It is easy for Sue Riley to remember the date she started her love affair with St. Paul. . "John and I were married 42 years ago on August 18, 1979. I started as a kindergarten teacher here two days later," Sue said. "It was a scary situation for a still starry-eyed bride. Knowing absolutely no one in the community and not having time to set up the classroom, I am forever indebted to my now dear friends Marcia Roth and Andi Ott, for helping make the move to a new home and a new job successful.”
NORWALK, OH
Fayetteville Observer

Chef Judy's Riverside Seafood in Fayetteville closing, becoming catering and event space

Riverside Seafood, which opened on the outskirts of downtown Fayetteville in February, has closed as a restaurant as it transitions into a catering and private event space. Citing seafood costs that have tripled since the restaurant opened earlier this year, as well as staffing shortages, co-owners Rashawn Moore and Judith Cage, better known by many as "Chef Judy," announced in a Facebook Live video Tuesday afternoon that the restaurant is transitioning to become The Riverside.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Coloring book features historic St. Paul homes

How do an artist with a love of architecture and a local writer and bass player who is a self-taught architectural historian collaborate to tell the story of one of St. Paul's most historic neighborhoods?. Create a coloring book, of course. The project was spawned by Jeanne Kosfeld's years of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
southernminn.com

With hearts wide open, pet rescue reopens its doors Oct. 1

In April, director and founder of Rescue 55021, Theresa Vold, and the organization’s board members said a sad goodbye to the animal rescue. Though the doors of Rescue 55021 have been closed since July 31, the hearts of volunteers and board members remain open to loving and caring for animals in need. The nonprofit rescue, made up of 100% volunteers, officially reopens Oct. 1, 2021.
FARIBAULT, MN
live5news.com

St. Andrews library set to reopen Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library system is set to unveil their latest renovations on Monday. The Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library has been closed for renovations to the interior for over a year. Branch Manager Jen McQueen says that while the outside looks the same,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

St. Paul lifts watering restrictions

Restrictions that limited outdoor watering in St. Paul will lift Sept. 24, after recent rainfall restored Mississippi River flows. Saint Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) required residents to water no more than every other day as drought conditions affected much of Minnesota this summer. The rainfall in the area over...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Wicked Local

St. Paul’s Fall Rummage Sale returns Oct. 2

HOPKINTON — Bargain hunters won’t want to miss the St. Paul’s Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. October 2 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 61 Wood St., Hopkinton. There will be deals on adult and children’s apparel and accessories and other household items. Anyone wishing to donate items to the rummage sale is welcomed to drop off items (with the exception of books and electronics of any kind) at the church on from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 26; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 27; 5-7 p.m. Sept. 29; and 5-7 p.m. Oct.1.
fox9.com

St. Paul wins for best drinking water in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Saint Paul Regional Water Services is taking home the "Best in Glass" trophy for drinking water in Minnesota and moving forward in the competition for the best drinking water nationally. The water taste test took place last week in Duluth at the annual conference...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph public libraries reopen

St. Joseph public libraries have reopened after closing due to the rebound in the coronavirus pandemic. Time in the various libraries will be limited, though. Library patrons will only be allowed in the building for half an hour each day. Those who want an extended computer session can schedule an appointment at the Downtown and East Hills libraries.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kwhi.com

BLOCK PARTY SUNDAY AT ST. PAUL’S IN BRENHAM

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brenham invites the community to a block party this weekend. The party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday after the 10 a.m. church service in the sanctuary. Families can enjoy live music from the West 3rd Band, food trucks,...
BRENHAM, TX
mprnews.org

Photos: Celebrating Armenian traditions and faith in St. Paul

The St. Sahag Armenian Church community in St. Paul gathered over the weekend to celebrate their Armenian heritage and faith — and to share those traditions with their friends and neighbors. The church's annual Armenian Festival featured dancing, music and presentations on Armenian history — along with traditional Armenian food...
SAINT PAUL, MN

