CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

A&M researchers offering new solution to California's wildfire problem

By Jonathan Buck
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOZ89_0c3hjEcH00

A California-based utility company is utilizing a tool developed at Texas A&M University to help prevent wildfires before they start.

The tool - called a distribution fault anticipator or DFA - is a system that detects circuit anomalies and notifies utility operators before they can cause a power outage or spark a fire.

California's pacific gas and electric company is adding over 600 DFA's over the next three years in order to detect and prevent wildfires.

"We have the opportunity of watching for things that look abnormal on a power line and then subsequently we can find those things and fix them before we have a catastrophic failure that starts the fire." said Don Russell, professor of Electrical Engineering, Texas A&M.

In addition to California, the DFA's has also been utilized by companies located in Texas, Georgia, as well as overseas.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

World's largest tree at risk as wildfires tear through California

As fast-burning wildfires close in on California's Sequoia National Park, firefighters are wrapping the base of the world's largest tree with aluminium foil blankets, amid fears the blaze could soon reach it. The Colony and Paradise fires, sparked last week by lightning strikes and named after where they began, have...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
capradio.org

Prescribed Burns Could Help Reduce California’s Wildfires. A New Bill Could Help Make Planned Fires More Frequent

After decades of fire suppression in California, prescribed burns have regained traction as one method to boosting the resilience of forests during catastrophic wildfires. California passed Senate Bill 332 last week, which would change liability laws around setting prescribed burns. Advocates hope that this will encourage more individuals to set prescribed burns, which are planned fires aimed at managing forest land and reducing fuel loads that frequently lead to large wildfires, throughout the state. The bill now sits on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk; he has until the end of October to decide its fate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tamu.edu

California Utility Expands Use Of Texas A&M Wildfire Prevention System

The threat of catastrophic wildfires has led California investor-owned utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to significantly expand its use of a tool developed at Texas A&M University that helps stop fires before they start. The tool is called Distribution Fault Anticipation (DFA). It’s a unique hardware and software...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Solution#Texas A M#Texas A M University#Dfa#Electrical Engineering#Krhd News
Newswise

New Research Shines a Light on Missouri’s Public Health Response to COVID-19 and Offers a Transformative Path Forward

Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI and WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 14, 2021) – Today, Missouri Foundation for Health and the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health released a report on the public health response to COVID-19 in Missouri. The publication details research that is relevant to strengthening local public health agencies’ and the state’s capacities to respond to future public health crises. The report distills its research into eight key recommendations for how to move forward. Read the full report and executive summary here: “Missouri’s Public Health Response to COVID-19: Key Findings and Recommendations for State Action and Investment.”
MISSOURI STATE
Valley News

California OKs new spending on drought, wildfire prevention

Adam Beam The Associated Press SACRAMENTO (AP) – California lawmakers Thursday, Sept. 9, voted to spend more than $2 billion to prevent wildfires and address a severe drought, closing the book – for now – on a $262.5 billion operating budget that began the year with a record deficit because of the pandemic and ended with a record surplus in spite of it. Wildfire spending in California has more than tripled since 2005, surpassing $3 billion last year. But most of that money is spent on putting out fires, not preventing them. That strategy hasn’t been working now that fires are larger than ever and more difficult to put out. Fifteen of the state’s most destructive wildfires have occurred in the last 10 years. Five of the largest wildfires in state history happened just.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marin Independent Journal

Wildfires linked to humid, stormy weather have become more common across California, researchers find

SANTA CRUZ — A little bit of moisture goes a long way in increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms, and subsequent wildfires, according to new research out of the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Atmospheric scientists with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory analyzed environmental and meteorological data, looking at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Columbia Daily Tribune

Some sequoias saved, but University of Missouri professor advocates for long-term solution to California wildfires

Some of the ancient sequoias threatened by raging wildfires in California have been saved. The General Sherman, one of the world's largest trees, has been preserved, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Four Guardsmen, four trees at the entrance of Sequoia National Park, also have been kept safe, according to The Associated Press.
CALIFORNIA STATE
neworleanssun.com

Over 1,600 firefighters battle new wildfire in CalIfornia

California [US], September 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Over 1,600 firefighters are battling a new fast-moving wildfire that has grown to over 6,800 acres (around 27.5 square km) in northern California in the United States, authorities said Friday. A total of 1,663 firefighters have been assigned to battle the wildfire, dubbed Fawn Fire,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

"It's a war": California turns to new, high-tech helicopters to battle wildfires

California is burning — on track for the most savage fire year in its history. Drought and scorching temperatures have turbocharged fires that are more extreme than ever. Two of the biggest fires in state history have laid siege to more than a million acres in Northern California, burning dangerously close to Lake Tahoe. Firefighters haven't had a day off in months. Fire chiefs warn there aren't enough aircraft to go around. "It's a war," one told us. Now, fire chiefs from Southern California have stolen a page from the military: take the fight to the night. A new fleet of hi-tech helicopters will fight wildfires 24/7. And for the first time, the giant Chinook — you've seen them in other war zones — will lead the night assault. It's an $18 million pilot program the fire chiefs hope will be a game changer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newswise

New research center using STEPS to solve the problem of phosphorus

Newswise — Food production depends on phosphorus. It’s an essential nutrient for crops of every kind. And as commercial agriculture has expanded during the past 70 years to feed a growing global population, so has the mining of phosphate rock to produce fertilizers. Unfortunately, the application of these fertilizers is...
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy