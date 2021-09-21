CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Man shot, killed inside Durham home, police say

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27k8Zm_0c3hj1E500

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating the shooting death of a man inside a home Monday.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Dupree Street.

Officers found Michael Askins, 43, inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. The Askins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Durham Police#Wtvd#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy