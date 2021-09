Gibson allowed four runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter with six strikeouts in six innings Friday, taking a no-decision versus Pittsburgh. While the right-hander wasn't that great on the mound, he helped his own cause by opening the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning. Gibson now has a 3.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 147:62 K:BB across 177.2 innings between Philadelphia and Texas this year, although he's had significantly more trouble in his 11 games as a Phillie. His last start of the regular season is tentatively set for next week in Atlanta, although he shouldn't be expected to flash a Shohei Ohtani-like skill set again.

