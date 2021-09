Monica Lewinsky got candid about her feelings toward Bill Clinton ahead of the premiere of the dramatization of their affair in "Impeachment: American Crime Story." The former White House intern found herself at the heart of an impeachment scandal and public ridicule in 1998 after a friend, Linda Tripp, released details of their affair to the public. Now, the story is coming to life by way of FX’s "American Crime Story" on which Lewinsky is both the subject and a producer.

