Denver, CO

09/20/2021 – Khruangbin @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

303magazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhruangbin debuted their spaceship stage design at night one of their two-night Red Rocks run. Rain rolled in as their set began, but that didn’t stop them from putting on an incredible performance. The fans weren’t deterred at all, dancing through the rain for a magical night on the rocks.



