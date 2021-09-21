09/20/2021 – Khruangbin @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

Last weekend, Colorado-based company Anthem Music Enterprises (AME) held its second music retreat in Woodland Park. Over the course of four days, four separate artists each created one unique song with the help of an in-house band, comprised of mostly Colorado musicians. The experience represented Colorado’s cooperative music community in intimate ways and generated a musical experience on par with the industry standard expectations of large-scale music retreats. Anthem offered more than a fleshed-out recording experience, though. They also partnered with local music marketing firm Virra Marketing and audio production hardware company Samson Technologies to provide essential digital marketing strategies and recording gear. More importantly, they provided a weekend of networking, creative inspiration and support rarely seen in other major cities across the country.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO