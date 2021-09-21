CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

U.S. questions Michigan plan to send COVID aid to affluent districts

By Koby Levin
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJQ3P_0c3hhuJr00
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, seen here on the first day of school in New York City, visits schools in Michigan this week. Some advocates plan to press him to allow Michigan to provide federal COVID dollars to low-poverty districts. | Alex Zimmerman / Chalkbeat

Some Michigan school districts face the prospect of returning millions of federal COVID relief dollars after federal officials warned that Michigan’s plan to distribute the money may be illegal.

When Michigan lawmakers distributed the latest round of federal aid to schools, they set aside $362 million for districts with the lowest poverty rates. But before the money went out, the U.S. Education Department informed state leaders that the plan didn’t appear to meet a legal requirement to “take into account the ‘disproportionate impact’ of the pandemic on underserved populations,” according to the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators.

When U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visits Michigan this week, advocates say they plan to press him to change the department’s stance. A spokesperson for the federal education department confirmed that Michigan’s plan is under review but declined further comment.

Budgets for nearly 250 Michigan school districts would be thrown into chaos if federal officials reject Michigan’s plan. Once education funds have been allocated to schools, clawbacks are highly unusual.

Michigan will receive more than $6 billion in COVID relief funds, almost all of which is being distributed directly to districts using a formula Congress designed to favor communities with more low-income families. Proponents of the plan argued that students in those communities were hardest hit by the pandemic and will need more help recovering from its negative academic and emotional effects.

When state lawmakers distributed the latest round of funding in July, they set aside a small part of the money to ensure that no district received less than $1,093 per pupil, arguing that COVID would impose higher costs on all districts, even those in the most affluent parts of the state.

The funds in question make up a sliver of the federal COVID aid going to Michigan schools, but the money is highly significant to the districts slated to receive it.

“The whole purpose … is to ensure that every student is getting the support they need in terms of recovery this year,” said Bob McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance, an advocacy group representing schools in southeast Michigan that supported the equalization payments.

The payments, which are planned for release when the school fiscal year begins Oct. 1, are “about raising the floor up and saying there’s a minimum amount that every student needs this year,” he said.

More than a dozen states, including Michigan, previously provided extra federal funds to districts that received the least through the formula, according to an analysis by the Education Commission to the States, a nonpartisan research group, that was provided to Chalkbeat.

Michigan followed the same plan with money from the third round of the program, which specified that spending needed to recognize the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on disadvantaged kids.

Federal officials declined to say if other states have tried to use third-round funds to support districts in higher income areas, or if other states’ plans have attracted similar federal scrutiny.

Under Michigan’s plan, districts with fewer students from low-income families receive a larger share of the $356 million “equalization payments.”

L’anse Creuse Public Schools, in the northeastern suburbs of Detroit, is in line to receive $1.6 million in so-called “equalization” payments, or $165 per pupil. Roughly 44% of the students in the district are considered economically disadvantaged by the state.

Rochester Community Schools, a large district in an affluent suburb north of Detroit, is supposed to receive an estimated $14 million in equalization payments, or $943 per pupil. That’s more than half of the district’s total federal aid, according to spokesperson Lori Grein. About 14% of the district’s 15,100 students are classified as economically disadvantaged.

The funds have already been budgeted to help students recover academically and emotionally from the pandemic year, said Grein and L’anse Creuse Superintendent Erik Edoff.

“We’re using it for literacy support, we’re using it for counseling support, social work support,” Edoff said. “We wouldn’t have done those things if it weren’t for that money.”

He said the district began to build a budget around those funds when they were approved in July. He said he’s optimistic that a resolution will be found, in part because it would be very difficult for the roughly 250 districts that are counting on the money to change course.

Craig Thiel, research director at the nonpartisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan, said state lawmakers who designed the equalization payments were taking an approach to state funding that is the norm in Michigan: First provide equal payments to school districts, then provide additional equity funding to districts with greater needs.

That approach, he said, has come into conflict with a federal law that “put a premium on equity funding, but ignored the first step of equalizing funding.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Georgia plans $1K bonuses to first responders with federal COVID-19 aid

ATLANTA (AP) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he will use federal COVID-19 aid to pay $1,000 bonuses to every police officer, sheriff's deputy, firefighter, and emergency medical technician statewide. Kemp made the announcement flanked by House Speaker David Ralston, a fellow Republican who had proposed an earlier...
GEORGIA STATE
michiganradio.org

Desperate schools turn to National Guard for testing help

It’s not even October, and Roger Cole has already had to close two schools this year. As superintendent of Morley Stanwood Community Schools, a small, rural community with just under 1,200 students in north-central Michigan, Cole made the “difficult decision” to temporarily close both the high school and the middle school by the third week of September.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS DFW

Federal Government Investigating Texas’ Ban On School Mask Mandates

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The federal government is now investigating whether the ban on school mask mandates in Texas violates the rights of students with disabilities. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened the inquiry Tuesday to specifically look into public health guidance from the Texas Education Agency, which was recently updated to say districts can’t require students or staff to wear a mask. Federal officials are worried that prevents children with disabilities from safely returning to in-person education since they’re at a greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
EDUCATION
moodyonthemarket.com

New State Budget Sending Millions To Southwest Michigan

The Michigan Legislature has approved a nearly $70 billion budget for the next fiscal year. State Representative Pauline Wendzel tells WSJM News it’s the largest state budget ever in Michigan, and it targets many long term needs. She says it also uses billions in federal COVID dollars to help the state recover from the pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mccann
Michigan Daily

University of Michigan to no longer send out COVID-19 classroom notifications

Beginning Sept. 14, the University of Michigan will cease COVID-19 classroom and building notifications due to concerns the alerts are “confusing and of limited benefit” to the campus community. According to the University Record, a publication run by the University’s Office of Public Affairs, the University Environment Health and Safety...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#U S Education Department#Covid#Congress
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Receive $420,957 Grant To Help Offset State COVID Penalties

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a grant of $420,957 to Broward County Public Schools. The grant is meant to reimburse school districts that were financially penalized for implementing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, such as requiring masks. On July 28, 2021, the Broward County School Board voted to uphold its current Facial Covering Policy due to the rise in coronavirus cases. In August 2021, the Florida Department of Education began withholding $35,080 from the District’s funding allocation. Officials said, to date, $70,160 has been withheld by the state, with the most recent funding withheld on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wpr.org

Wisconsin Schools Called Police On Students At Twice The National Rate. For Native Students, It Was The Highest.

This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity and USA TODAY. The 2017-18 school year was difficult at Lakeland Union High School. Disciplinary problems came in waves for the Oneida County school — in February 2018, two students were arrested for making terror threats — just days after the mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyChesCo

Studies Show More COVID-19 Cases in Areas Without School Masking Policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The CDC recently released three studies in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) that highlight the importance of using layered prevention strategies including universal masking to stop the spread and minimize disruptions to school operations for safe in-person education. These studies found that school districts without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Nationwide, counties without masking requirements saw the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increase nearly twice as quickly during this same period.
EDUCATION
102.7 KORD

Vaccine Mandate Quietly Expanded to Include More State Workers

Virtually nobody touched this one in the news, but now more workers at the state level will be facing a Nov. 30 vaccine mandate deadline. At least 11-30 is the 'drop dead' mark on the calendar, so to speak, or the 'termination day' if we are to believe Inslee's get the shot or get fired mandate.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WOOD

Michigan plans 1st U.S. charging road for electric vehicles

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Electric vehicle drivers could soon charge on the go on a first in the nation charging road. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that plans are underway to build a one-mile stretch of state roadway in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties to allow public transportation and private vehicles to charge while traveling as a part of the Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy