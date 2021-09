Shailene Woodley can’t complain right now. After starring alongside George Clooney in the family drama The Descendants, Hollywood is open to her. In the next year we will be able to see her in three productions – each time in the leading role. In The Destiny – Divergent, Shailene Woodley struggles through a dystopian vision of the future. In The Fate is a Lousy Traitor, the film adaptation of the bestseller of the same name, she slips into the role of Hazel Grace Lancaster, who developed lung cancer at a young age. Like a white bird in a snowstorm, it is no less dramatic. In the first trailer we can see why.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO