Two Senoritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is looking to open around the third week of October, General Manager Juan Esquerre said. The restaurant will be located at 1222 N. Central Expressway, McKinney, and will take the space formerly occupied by Texana Grill and El Corazon Tex Mex Restaurant before that. Two Senoritas also has a location in Mount Pleasant. The menu at the McKinney location will be a smaller version of the Mount Pleasant location’s menu, Esquerre said. Menu items there include a shrimp cocktail; nachos; taco salads; fajitas; enchiladas; tamales; and desserts, such as cinnamon nachos and sopapillas. www.twosenoritasrestaurant.com.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO