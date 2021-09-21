Advisory board calls for renaming Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board on Thursday made its first recommendation: changing the name of Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County to Mestaa’ehehe Mountain. After a year of plodding procedural meetings, the board unanimously approved renaming the peak — referred to in debate as “S-Mountain” — after the influential Cheyenne translator known as Owl Woman, who facilitated relations between white settlers and Native American tribes in the early 1800s. Mestaa’ehehe is pronounced mess-taw-HAY.highlandsranchherald.net
