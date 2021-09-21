CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Killed In Crash On WB I-40

By News 9
news9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person has died in an accident Tuesday on Interstate 40 at Meridian Avenue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. The victim appeared to be extricated from a small SUV. Authorities have not yet released information regarding the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided as they become available.

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

