1 Killed In Crash On WB I-40

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Ham Lake man and Anoka woman are dead and a 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after a crash in Andover Saturday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says that a car was driving north on County Road 7, near the 16400 block, when it collided with a pickup truck that was going south. The driver of the car, 34-year-old Donald Richardson, was declared dead at the scene. One of the passengers, 23-year-old Melissa Iverson, was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital where she later died. The 4-year-old boy is still in critical condition at a local hospital. The two occupants of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old man and woman, were taken to a hospital by ambulance and are both in serious but stable condition. The incident is under investigation.

ANDOVER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO