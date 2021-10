MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 93-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on a central Minnesota highway Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Leslie Cin was driving his Harley-Davidson northbound on Highway 29 in Glenwood when he collided with a driver going south in an SUV. Cin died at the scene. The state patrol said he was wearing a helmet. The 62-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by a private party. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. More On WCCO.com: Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota Deadly, Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected In Minnesota Wisconsin Man Dies After Car Splits During Crash In Fridley

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO