Elections

Connections: Understanding Canada's election

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada just had an election, which might come as a shock to Americans who assume that all national elections last two years. Canada does it in about two months. It appears that Justin Trudeau will keep his job, but his rather early call for an election was a risky bet that nearly blew up.

The Associated Press

Trudeau makes final appeal ahead of Canada’s election

TORONTO (AP) — On the final campaign day of a tight election battle, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that his Conservative opponents would weaken the nation’s battle against the pandemic and said Canadians need a government that follows science. Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a close race...
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada's close election?

TORONTO — (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, in Canadian elections on Monday. Trudeau called the early election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament, but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. Here's a guide to Monday's election:
Washington Post

Canada’s federal election: What you need to know

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a snap federal election for Monday, betting that he would regain a majority in the House of Commons on the back of his handling of the pandemic. Now Canadian voters will deliver their verdict on the Liberal Party leader’s gamble. Opposition leaders...
US News and World Report

Canada's Trudeau Slammed Over Rising Inflation as Election Race Tightens

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Reuters) - The leader of Canada's main opposition party on Wednesday said a surge in inflation last month highlighted the failure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's economic policies, and urged Canadians to vote out the government in an election on Monday. Erin O'Toole, whose Conservatives are tied...
Justin Trudeau
Canada’s Tight Election Has Reached Its Final Stage.

Canada’s Tight Election Has Reached Its Final Stage. Tensions are rising four days before Canada’s legislative elections, with Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging citizens to “vote wisely” to prevent a Conservative surge as he confronts a possible defeat by rookie Conservative leader Erin O’Toole. According to polls, the two...
SKIFT

Canada’s Tourism Industry Sees So Much Riding on Upcoming Elections

As Covid continues to show, timing is everything when reopening for tourism. Will the elected party get behind Canada’s travel industry until the uncertainty fades, or will more businesses collapse?. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Canada’s tourism sector...
BBC

Canada election: Why it’s easier to vote in Canada than the US

Perhaps it's no surprise, but when it comes time to vote, Canadians are very good about doing it politely, and in queues. While Americans are still embroiled in a bitter feud over voting rights and the outcome of the 2020 election, their neighbours to the north are hardly breaking a sweat as they head to the polls to vote in their country's general election on 20 September.
WSOC Charlotte

Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority

TORONTO — (AP) — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats appeared to have failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star...
FXStreet.com

How the prediction markets are wagering on Canada’s election

The odds favor a Trudeau reelection but not a Liberal majority, according to prices on blockchain-based Polymarket and centralized platform PredictIt. Pollsters and pundits see a tight race; Canadian Broadcasting Company polls show Trudeau at 31.7% and Conservative challenger Erin O’Toole at 31.2%, as of time of writing on Friday.
ktwb.com

Factbox-The platforms of the major parties in Canada’s election

(Reuters) – Key policy priorities of the main Canadian parties in the Sept. 20 federal election. ECONOMY – Help create more than 1 million jobs by extending a recovery hiring program to enable businesses to take on more workers. Provide aid to the culture and tourism sectors. TAXES – Raise...
FiveThirtyEight

5 Things To Watch In Canada’s Big Election

It’s always an election year if you know where to look. This time, it’s up north: Canada heads to the polls today to decide whether to elect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to another term. Think of this election like a U.S. presidential and congressional election all rolled into one: Under...
Vice

Supporters of Maxime Bernier and People’s Party of Canada Call Election ‘Rigged’

The day after Canada’s election, supporters of the far-right People’s Party of Canada (PPC) are reckoning with the fact their “purple wave” never occurred. Many had hoped the PPC would win a fair number of seats, or even just take one or two and get a fringe voice in Parliament, but every candidate was roundly defeated. This has, of course, led followers to take the “black pill” (fall deep into cynicism) or declare the election “rigged.”
US News and World Report

Canada's Elections: Choosing From a Crowded Field

One could forgive Justin Trudeau for believing he has poor luck with timing. Less than two months ago the Canadian prime minister was riding high in the polls. So in mid-August he called for a new snap federal election, two years ahead of schedule, with the belief that he could turn that public support into an outright majority win for his Liberal Party and not rely on other parties in a coalition.
Reuters

Factbox: The leaders of the main parties contesting Canada's election

OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are brief profiles of the main Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept. 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) - Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. Damaged by allegations that his government improperly intervened in a criminal case against a Quebec-based construction company and by revelations that he had worn blackface as a younger man, Trudeau lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters during the current campaign, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.
StreetInsider.com

Canada's Trudeau wins another minority in election, claims 'clear mandate'

Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau films a social media video with Karmen Omeasoo and Lisa Muswagon at an election campaign stop on the last campaign day before the election, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Os. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free...
Public Radio International PRI

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins snap election

Canada's incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won Canada's snap elections on Monday. Despite his victory, he was unable to secure a majority government — the reason he called for the elections to begin with. The World's Marco Werman spoke to Canadian journalist Leyland Cecco about the election results and what this victory means for how Trudeau will govern going forward.
AOL Corp

Canada's Trudeau ekes out narrow win in COVID-dominated election

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, after alienating some voters by calling a snap vote two years early during a fourth wave of the pandemic. The prospect of another minority government, in which Trudeau's Liberals...
Comments / 0

Community Policy